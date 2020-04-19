Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Health Ministry Issues Guidelines for Officials ahead of Lockdown Relaxation

The ministry has directed if any symptoms of the virus show up in any person they should leave office immediately and immediate leave should be sanctioned for home quarantine

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
Health Ministry Issues Guidelines for Officials ahead of Lockdown Relaxation
Doctors wearing protective gear gather to take swabs from the residents to test for coronavirus. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Ahead of relaxation of lockdown from Monday, the Ministry of Health has issued certain guidelines for those who are attending offices and advised to take precautionary measures including social distancing and meetings only through video conferencing.

The ministry has directed if any symptoms of the virus show up in any person they should leave office immediately and immediate leave should be sanctioned for home quarantine

The personnel residing in containment zones will have to follow instruction of the local authorities. While the circular says not more than 5 people should assemble at one place and canteens should not be over crowded.

The Centre on Sunday directed all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to "suitably modify" their lockdown orders in pursuance to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to reflect the correct position.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a written instruction to the Chief Secretaries and the administrators concerned in all the states and the UTs also mentioned that they should alert their field agencies to ensure smooth movement of the entire supply chain of essential goods, including e-commerce.

