Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Health Ministry Issues Guidelines for States on Oxygen Supply to Facilities Handling COVID-19 Cases

The ministry said the pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for health systems and leading to challenges of not only ensuring an adequate oxygen supply but also regarding the protocols related to handling the major sources of supplies.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Health Ministry Issues Guidelines for States on Oxygen Supply to Facilities Handling COVID-19 Cases
Image for representation (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has issued guidelines for the states on the method of supplying oxygen to the medical facilities handling COVID-19 patients and said all hospitals and staff concerned must be told to ensure timely requisitions and payments so that there is no disruption in the oxygen supply.

In a letter to the additional chief secretaries, health secretaries and mission directors of the National Health Mission of all states and Union territories, the ministry said the COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for our health systems and also leading to challenges of not only ensuring an adequate oxygen supply but also regarding the protocols related to handling the major sources of supplies.

"Keeping the above facts in mind, guidelines have been prepared by incorporating the major sources of oxygen supply, oxygen system component, normative requirement of the quantity of oxygen and precautions required for handling oxygen cylinders, including disinfecting the cylinders right from the filling point to transportation, loading, unloading, use, exchange, carriage in the hospitals and in critical care facilities.

"All concerned hospitals and staff must be informed to ensure timely requisitions and payments so that there is no disruption in oxygen supplies," the ministry said.

It has enclosed with the guidelines the control room emergency contact numbers of the All India Industrial I Gases Manufacturers' Association for the states and Union territories in case they face any difficulty or need clarifications.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

     

  • Total Confirmed

     

  • Cured/Discharged

     

  • Total DEATHS

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres