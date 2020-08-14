Health Ministry Official Lav Agarwal, Face of India's Coronavirus Briefings, Tests Positive

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has initiated home isolation as per guidelines.

Agarwal was the face of India's coronavirus fight immediately after the first lockdown in March, addressing daily media briefings on the outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country.

A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal was the central government's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country throughout April and May.

"Dear all, just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by health team. Hoping to see everyone soon," the 48-year-old said in a tweet.

Health ministry media briefings are now addressed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, with Agarwal also remaining present.