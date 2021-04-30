Second Highest Deaths in Delhi, Fivefold Increase in Rajasthan Cases: Govt Concerned Over Upward Trajectory in States

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said upward trajectory in daily Covid-19 new cases during the period of last 14 days is a “matter of concern". It further said that states like Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Odisha have not only reported higher peaks in coronavirus cases but also has high case growth trajectory, while other states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and union territory of Delhi have reported much higher peaks in infection cases than reported earlier.

“The average daily new Covid-19 cases in the last four weeks has increased in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi has reported second highest deaths in the country. Rajasthan has registered five times more cases as compared to the last year’s peak," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry.

Asserting that it is needed to work on health care infrastructure in the country, he said, “States have been told to put local containment where cases are surging. Use of mask, hand hygiene, social distancing are some extremely important steps."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry officials also spoke on the supply of oxygen to treat critical Covid-19 patients and said, “We are continuing to increase oxygen tankers. Health Ministry is closely coordinating with States regarding the availability and supply of medical oxygen. 8,593 MT has been allocated to 23 States. States are also advised to undertake oxygen consumption audit in all hospitals including private hospitals."

Agarwal appealed people not to stock oxygen cylinders at home. “Let’s not get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home. Fear and panic only aggravates and complicates the ongoing agony. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in society. We need support of everyone, both the fearful and naysayers to manage the situation," he said.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who was also present in the briefing, reiterated, “The decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting."

Speaking on queries over when a Covid-19 infected patient can end home isolation period, Guleria said, “The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for three days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over."

Earlier in the day, ministry’s data showed that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 per cent of new Covid-19 cases reported in a day. India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,87,62,976, as per ministry data updated on Friday at 8am. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159, followed by Kerala 38,607 and Uttar Pradesh 35,104.

