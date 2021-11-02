CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShahRukhKhan#BiggBoss15#BypollResults#T20WorldCup#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Health Ministry Sends Central Teams to Nine States, UTs to Help Them Manage Dengue Outbreak
1-MIN READ

Health Ministry Sends Central Teams to Nine States, UTs to Help Them Manage Dengue Outbreak

Patients undertaking treatment for viral infections including dengue fever lay on the floor in the overcrowded Siliguri District Hospital in Siliguri on November 2, 2017. Several cases of the mosquito borne virus dengue have been reported from across West Bengal, officials said, with 40 deaths related to the disease being reported in the state. DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP

Patients undertaking treatment for viral infections including dengue fever lay on the floor in the overcrowded Siliguri District Hospital in Siliguri on November 2, 2017. Several cases of the mosquito borne virus dengue have been reported from across West Bengal, officials said, with 40 deaths related to the disease being reported in the state. DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP

The move came amid Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir recording a considerable number of dengue cases.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday deputed central teams of experts in nine states and Union Territories to assist them in providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing dengue outbreak. The move came amid Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir recording a considerable number of dengue cases.

Expert teams include officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. “It has been decided by the competent authority to depute central teams to the identified states to assist the state governments by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing outbreak of dengue," an office memorandum sent to principal secretaries (Health) and directors general of health services of the nine states and Union Territories.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday had directed the Union Health Secretary to identify and send teams of experts to states with a high active caseload of dengue as he reviewed the dengue situation in Delhi for control and management of the disease.

Over 1,530 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year so far, of which nearly 1,200 were recorded in October alone, the highest count for the month in the last four years.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 02, 2021, 22:29 IST