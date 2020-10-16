Health Ministry to Send Central Teams to West Bengal to Help Contain Coronavirus Spread

The central government will again send a high-level team to West Bengal to assist the state government in containing the COVID-19 virus.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a tweet said: “@MoHFW INDIA has deputed high level central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. The teams will support the State efforts towards testing, infection prevention, control measures & efficient clinical management of the positive cases.”

In their previous visits to Bengal, the Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) pointed out multiple flaws and complaints in the state government’s initiatives in containing COVID-19.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision, IMA West Bengal Secretary and TMC MP Santanu Sen said, “They don’t have any idea the way the West Bengal government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee managed to contain the virus in the state. Bengal is much better than other BJP ruled states in handling the pandemic. Why don’t they visit BJP-ruled states?”