Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Health Ministry Working Towards Using Artificial Intelligence in Public Health, Says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also said in Lok Sabha on Friday that to address gaps in India's AI ecosystem and realise its economic impact, the central government has prioritised building AI technology capabilities.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Health Ministry Working Towards Using Artificial Intelligence in Public Health, Says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also said in Lok Sabha on Friday that to address gaps in India's AI ecosystem and realise its economic impact, the central government has prioritised building AI technology capabilities.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry is working towards using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a safe and effective way in public health in the country.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also said in Lok Sabha on Friday that to address gaps in India's AI ecosystem and realise its economic impact, the central government has prioritised building AI technology capabilities.

"The potential of AI in public health is being explored in our country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is working towards using AI in a safe and effective way in public health in India," he said during Question Hour.

Vardhan said few of the initiatives undertaken by the central government to use AI in public health are: Imaging Biobank for Cancer for which the NITI Aayog with Department of Bio-Technology (DBT) aims to build database of cancer-related radiology and pathology images of more than 20,000 profiles of cancer patients with focus on major cancers prevalent in India.

He said the NITI Aayog is working on using AI for early detection of diabetic retinopathy.

The minister said the NITI Aayog is currently in the process of developing an institutional mechanism, funding framework and other such steps to realise India's AI

aspirations.

Vardhan said the NITI Aayog, after extensive consultation with various ministries and leading academicians, institutions, practitioners and industry players, has released India's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in June 2018.

"Through the strategy and subsequent initiatives, the following key recommendations in AI are being pursued," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram