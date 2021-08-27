Health Ministry's Revised Guidelines Urges States to Exempt Fully Jabbed from Entering Without RT-PCR

In view of the downward trend in Covid cases across India, the health ministry has devised a slew of guidelines urging the states to exempt fully vaccinated travellers from the mandatory requirement of furnishing a negative RT-PCR test or RAT report on entry.

In its revised set guidelines, the Centre has noted that fully-vaccinated asymptomatic people, having the final inoculation certificate and with 15 days have elapsed since the second shot, could be exempted from the mandatory requirement of negative RT-PCR or RAT reports on entry into a state.

Earlier the Centre had not recommended any restrictions on interstate travel in the context of Covid. It said states had earlier been allowed to develop their own protocols regarding quarantine and isolation.

This comes even as some states are demanding negative Covid test reports on entry from travellers, irrespective of their vaccination status.

In view of the festive month of August, many states had mandated the showing of Covid negative certificates in order to undertake inter state travel.

Chennai passengers travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu can enter only if they produce an RT-PCR test negative certificate, the state stated on August 5. Karnataka made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh made negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours mandatory for tourists entering the state. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state. Similarly, Goa also made RT-PCR reports mandatory for travellers coming from Kerala.

The states not requiring a negative RT-PCR test report include Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana etc.

