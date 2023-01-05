Health Ministry’s Working Group to Prioritise Preparedness, Strengthen Pharma During G20 Presidency

The health ministry will host a working group during the G20 Presidency based on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is ‘one earth, one family’, as followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to prioritise preparedness, strengthen pharmaceutical sector and promote digital innovation.

The ministry will host four meetings in the run-up to the G20 summit beginning from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from January 18 to 20. The second event will be held in Goa from April 17 to 19, the third in Hyderabad from June 4 to June 6 and the fourth one will take place in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from August 17 to 19.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The PM focused on helping other nations as well and it is one of the priorities to consolidate the efforts of the countries in case of health emergencies.”

According to the minister, the three priorities that will be discussed in the working group are:

1. Health emergencies prevention and preparedness: India aims to play a major role in converging discussions in multiple forums for global health and act as enabler for reducing fragmentation and duplication. India will have a “proactive role” in representing Global South — low and middle income countries that have been marginalised.

2. Strengthening cooperation in Pharma: Affordability of medicines and vaccines are focus as India is known as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’. India will use this forum to promote, distribute vaccines, drugs and diagnostics globally to manage health emergencies. India has exported drugs and vaccines to over 150 countries globally during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Medical countermeasures availability is being linked to national security,” the minister said.

3. Digital health innovation and solutions: How to use technology to improve the universal health coverage. India has been the chair of global digital health partnership. In the G20 agenda, India will touch upon digital health by promoting “public good” by converging funds and resources of the world to provide better health. The digital health resolution in 71 countries, was moved by India and endorsed by the world. “The rationale is to create a repository, customise data,” the minister added.

Senior officials in the ministry said Indonesia, India and Brazil will raise the issues of Global South. The aim is to converge and consolidate any effort started by any presidency, and India would want it to be delivered. Sources said India would like to work on the advocacy power of G20 nations and strategy to deal with future pandemics.

“India’s G20 presidency agenda is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. The theme is meant to induce a sense of oneness and building back better,” said a senior official.

