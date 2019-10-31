Health Officials Conduct Inspection in Jabalpur, Impose Fines

Under the joint drive of District Administration and Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, a special team conducted a surprise inspection at a number of schools, hostels private clinics, government offices and residences in the city. This inspection was conducted to check possible spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Dengue and malaria cases are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. Dengue and malaria infections shoot up in the monsoon season as the warm and humid climate favours the breeding of these mosquitoes. These diseases typically occur in sub-tropical or tropical regions and they can prove to be fatal in nature if not diagnosed and treated on time.

In order to check the existence of mosquito larvae in air coolers and ensure no containers or puddles have stagnant water, the surprise inspection was conducted at hotels, malls, schools, government offices, commercial establishments, hostels and houses. The special team which conducted the inspection comprised senior administrative officials and officials of JMC, District Hospital.

The teams conducted an inspection under the supervision of senior officials of JMC and Victoria Hospital at Vardhaman Lodge, residence of Akhil Shrivastava, Mahesh Sondia, Dr Akhil Shrivastava clinic, B Kumari, Mrs Rao, Rajiv and the school situated within Seth Mannulal Hospital premises.

The officials found the existence of mosquito larvae in stagnant water. They issued challan and imposed a fine of Rs 7,500. Later, another team of Health Department of JMC and Victoria Hospital inspected coolers installed at Collectorate, Girls Hostel near Satna Building, Post Office at Collectorate. The officials found innumerable mosquito larvae in the buckets which were kept at the Post Office for fire extinguishing. Larvae were also found in mud-made utensils at the Hostel.

The officials issued challan to Sub Post Mater Sangita Jain of Girls Hostel and also imposed fine. As per a report, amongst those conducted the drive were Assistant Health Officer, R P Gupta, Anil Jain, Anil Barl, Health Inspector, Polarao along with Atul Raikwar, Santosh Gaur, S K Garg, Ravindra Singh Thakur, Anil Mishra, Sunil Gujarati, Pankaj Jaiswal.

