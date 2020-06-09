Health Officials Replace Priests, Highway Amid Forests as Venue: A Unique Wedding on Kerala-TN Border

Thiruvananthapuram: As a woman from Kerala and a man from Tamil Nadu arrived on an Idukki district highway, they showed the world that love knows no boundaries, not even in the post-outbreak era.

The bridge in the high ranges of Kerala became the epitome of their love as the transit point near the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary was zeroed in by the couple with forest and health department officials replacing the priests.

Priyanka from Kerala's Mattupetti and Robinson from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore got married on the border road surrounded by forests.

"The marriage was fixed for March 22. But due to lockdown it didn't take place. Yesterday was an ideal muhurt that they did not want to miss. So the marriage was conducted on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border road after taking permission from authorities from respective states," said Jomon Thomas, member Marayoor Panchayat, who attended the wedding.

A small stage was set up near the bridge as the authorities stood guard. The officials also had to ensure the lockdown wasn't violated. "The health department ensured that Covid-19 protocol was followed during the marriage," said Abdul Majeed, junior health inspector, Marayoor Public Health Centre.

According to the official, the groom's party comprised of 12 members, while 25 people came from the bride's family. Both the parties reached the border to witness the unique ceremony.

"Had the families come together at the mandapam, the entire team would have gone into quarantine. The parents and other family members of the bride and groom watched the function from their side of the border. Before the marriage, we sanitized the garlands," Majeed said.

Under the lockdown norms, the wedding party was not permitted to conduct any other marriage-related functions. Before the function, the bride was given a pass to cross the border and after the wedding she accompanied Robinson to his village.

Former MLA AK Mani who blessed the couples on the occasion said the marriage was conducted on the border after informing both Kerala and Tamil Nadu authorities.

"It is said that when a man proposes, god disposes. This was one such event. The bride is from Kerala and groom from Tamil Nadu. Since all the family members could not travel for the marriage, it was decided to conduct it on for border. The marriage was conducted complying with the directives of the Health Department and after getting the permission of both the states," he said.