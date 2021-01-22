Health Worker in Gurugram Dies Days After Receiving Covid-19 Jab; Official Says No Vaccination Link

A woman healthcare worker died in Gurugram in Haryana on Friday, days after she had received a COVID-19 vaccine, but an official said that there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination. The 55-year-old woman died at her Gurugram home.

"She had been administered COVID-19 vaccination on January 16. Her family reported her sudden death at her home today, but there is nothing yet to suggest and link with the vaccination," Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram Virender Yadav said over phone. "However, we have sent her viscera for investigation and details will be known once the report comes," he added.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several health workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the shots on the opening day.