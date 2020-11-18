News18 Logo

Health Workers, Pregnant Women, People Aged 60+ to Get Covid-19 Vaccine on Priority in Odisha, Says CM

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a man to test him for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a street. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files)

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, Patnaik asserted that until a vaccine is developed, wearing a mask remains the most effective barrier against the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Rupashree Nanda

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said health workers, pregnant women and those above 60 years of age would get priority in coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, Patnaik in a meeting asserted that until a vaccine is developed, wearing a mask remains the most effective barrier against the SARS-COV-2 virus. He urged people to wear masks, observe social distancing and frequently wash hands.

Patnaik said the establishment of a database detailing those suffering from serious ailments would be useful in immunisation of vulnerable sections of the society. He stressed on preparing a targeted, scientific and foolproof plan for how to deal with Covid-19 crisis.

Since the USA, western Europe and Delhi have witnessed a second wave of the pandemic, Patnaik said people need to maintain caution, urging them to no lower their guard during the winters and directeing officials to keep ICUs in Covid-19 hospitals in working condition.

"We were able to control the pandemic through our advance planning, creation of a strong infrastructure, capacity building, and productive supervision of the planned activities at various levels. Similarly, there is a need to use our experience in handling the pandemic to prepare ourselves for the immunization," he added.

Odisha has reported a cumulative 3,10,920 coronavirus positive cases and 1,560 deaths. The state now has 8,818 active cases, while 3,00,474 people have recovered from the disease so far.


