INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Healthcare Tax Imposed on Liquor, Fuel in Uttarakhand

Monday saw people lining up in huge numbers across the country when liquor stores opened up after more than a month in wake of the coronavirus lockdown. (Credit: REUTERS)

Monday saw people lining up in huge numbers across the country when liquor stores opened up after more than a month in wake of the coronavirus lockdown. (Credit: REUTERS)

By imposing a healthcare tax on liquor and fuel, the Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday increased the price of liquor by amounts between Rs 20 and Rs 200 per bottle and that of petrol and diesel per litre by Rs one and Rs two respectively. The healthcare tax imposed on liquor and petrol-diesel will be utilised for the development of the state, cabinet minister and State government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
Share this:

By imposing a healthcare tax on liquor and fuel, the Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday increased the price of liquor by amounts between Rs 20 and Rs 200 per bottle and that of petrol and diesel per litre by Rs one and Rs two respectively. The healthcare tax imposed on liquor and petrol-diesel will be utilised for the development of the state, cabinet minister and State government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said.

Both the decisions will come into immediate effect as soon as the government orders in this regard come into force, Kaushik said. Foreign-made liquor and liquor made in India will now be available for an additional cost of Rs 20 to 200 per litre, he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading