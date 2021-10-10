'Healthy Hills, Drugs-free Hills': Durga Puja Pandal in Darjeeling Has a Special Message for All

Tourists flock to Darjeeling, popularly known as Queen of Hills, this time of the year to see the Kanchenjunga and spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in bigger cities and towns. This year, they can also visit the Chowrasta Durga Puja, which has a special message for all.

The theme of ‘Healthy hills, drugs-free hills’ was chosen by the Chowrasta Durga Puja Committee to raise awareness on healthy eating and substance abuse. Chowrasta is the popular promenade in Darjeeling.

The puja was inaugurated virtually by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The 15-member puja committee has put up two booths for free counselling on substance abuse and health check-ups.

“We have been holding this puja for the past four years. We have put up booths here that will work to raise awareness along with counselling," said Suman Lakhandri, the president of the puja committee.

The Durga idol for the puja was brought in from Siliguri for a nine-day celebration that began on Friday. The ghatasthapna ritual was also completed on the same day. Bhajans and aarti will be performed daily, while the idol will be immersed in Jamuney on Navami.

Non-profit organisations such as Sumi Yashshree, Vik-run Foundation and HELP have also come forward to support the theme of the puja.

“Organisers came to us for support, so a free counselling booth and another one for health check-up was started. During the pujas, youth are exposed to drugs and alcohol, along with an unhealthy lifestyle. There are also cases of overeating during this time of the year, and we felt there was a need for a free health check-up stall too," said Vikram Rai from Vik-run Foundation.

