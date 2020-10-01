Heard Narrator's Voice In My Head: Avni Doshi On Writing Booker Nominated Novel

New Delhi: At the centre of Avni Doshi’s debut novel Girl in White Cotton is a dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship, but it wasn’t a theme the author had in mind before she set out to write. According to her, her narrator’s voice guided her through nearly 300 pages to put together the book that was seven years in the making and is in the Booker Prize shortlist of six. I didn’t set out to write about a particular kind of relationship. Rather, I heard the voice of the narrator in my head and as I began to write the novel, the characters emerged, and their relationships to one another grew from there, Doshi told .

