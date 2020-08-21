Hearing Impaired Teen Girl Raped in UP's Ballia District, 28-year-old Man Arrested

Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
On the complaint of the victim's father, a case was lodged on Thursday and the accused Satyendra Yadav (28) has been arrested.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
A 14-year-old hearing impaired girl was allegedly raped in a village under Rasra Kotwali area here, police said on Friday.
The teenager was allegedly raped by one Satyendra Yadav (28) on August 18, Rasra Kotwali in-charge Sourabh Rai said.
On the complaint of the victim's father, a case was lodged on Thursday and the accused has been arrested, Rai said. He added that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3fda31abdb6a740e9fce86
[youtube_id] => JduIKvlBCe8
[title] => EC Releases New Guidelines For Conducting Election During COVID-19 Pandemic
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3f523debd3817406539fef
[youtube_id] => YbwBaj7Z6EM
[title] => India Records Almost 69,000 New Cases & 983 Deaths In Last 24 Hour | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Ballia%2Ccoronavirus%2Ccovid-19%2Cepidemic%2Cpandemic&publish_min=2020-08-18T20:46:04.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-21T20:46:04.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)