Hearing in Lucknow Court Today On Claim by Hindu Side Over Teele Wali Masjid

A Sessions Court on Monday will hear a petition filed on the claim by the Hindu side on the Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow. This is a revision petition filed in the District Sessions Court against the lower court order on the suit filed in 2013.

The petition had claimed that the Teele Wali Masjid is actually Laxman Tila and should be handed over to Hindus.

Advocate Harishankar Jain, who is also fighting the Gyanvapi Masjid and Mathura mosque cases, claims that the entire Teele Wali Masjid complex is the place of Sheshnagestha Tileshwar Mahadev, which was demolished during the reign of Aurangzeb.

The court, accepting it as a representative suit, issued notice to both the parties. A demand made on behalf of the respondent to dismiss the suit was rejected by the court.

The suit was filed in the lower court on behalf of Lord Sheshnagesth Tileshwar Mahadev Virajman, Laxman Tila Sheshnag Teerth Bhoomi, Dr VK Srivastava, Ramratan Maurya, Vedprakash Trivedi, Dilip Sahu, Swatantra Kumar Tripathi and Dhanveer Singh.

Secretary Home Ministry through Union of India, Lucknow Circle of Archaeological Survey of India, State of UP Principal Secretary Home, District Magistrate Lucknow, Director General of Police UP, Senior Superintendent of Police Lucknow, Superintendent of Police West Lucknow, Inspector Chowk, CEO of Sunni Central Board, Chief Executive Officer through the Waqf and Maulana Fazur Rehman had been made respondents.

