‘Yet to Watch it, But Hearing Many Good Things’: Nirmala Sitharaman Tells ‘Uri’ Team

At COAS Bipin Rawat’s #ArmyDay “at home”, with the team of the film #URITheSurgicalStrike. Yet to watch it, but hearing many good things. Kudos, @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes!#howsthejosh? :) pic.twitter.com/9dvAiQsJNF — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 15, 2019

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the cast and crew of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ on the occasion of Army Day on Tuesday. Film’s stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala were part of the meeting that took place at General Bipin Rawat's ‘at home’ function.Sitharaman also took to Twitter to congratulate the film crew about the success of the film, saying she has been "hearing many good things"."At COAS Bipin Rawat's 'at home', with the team of the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Yet to watch it, but hearing many good things. Kudos, Ronnie Screwvala, Aditya Dhar Films, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes," the defence minister tweeted, along with some photos from the event.Actors Kaushal and Gautam said they were honoured to meet her. "It was an honour meeting you Ma'am," Kaushal said in response to the defence minister’s tweet."We are honoured to meet you Ma'am... and thanks so much for your encouraging words. What you do for the nation is incomparable," tweeted Gautam.Railway minister Piyush Goyal also applauded the film for showing how much the country respects its security forces. Addressing a conference on railway security, Goyal said that while watching an 11pm show of the movie in a packed theatre in central Delhi on Tuesday, he was amazed by the way the audience reacted to every scene."The excitement of the audience... when they were standing up and applauding every scene, I feel is a reflection of their sense of respect towards those who secure our country. There cannot be a bigger compliment for you that the youth of this country appreciate you," he told an audience at Vigyan Bhavan that included security personnel from RPF, GRP, Delhi Police and other security agencies.The film is based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in September 2016, in retaliation to an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri that killed 17 Army personnel.