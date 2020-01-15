Take the pledge to vote

Hearing & Speech-impaired Girl Gang-raped in MP, Minor Among Two Held

The accused have been booked under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, police said, adding that they will be produced in separate courts.

PTI

January 15, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Hearing & Speech-impaired Girl Gang-raped in MP, Minor Among Two Held
Rewa (MP): A 14-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by two persons, including a minor, in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Baikunthpur town, around 23 kms from Rewa, on Tuesday night, police said. The accused duo- Dipak Sakat and his 17-year-old accomplice- have been arrested, Rewa District Superintendent of Police, Abid Khan, said.

"When the girl was going home around 9 pm, the accused stopped her and forcibly took her to a deserted house in Baikunthpur, where they raped her," he added.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Khan said, adding that they will be produced in separate courts.

A sign language interpreter has been communicating with the victim to know the details about her ordeal, he added.

