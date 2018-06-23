English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Heart Transported 323 km in 94 Minutes, Transplanted Into 4-year-old Girl
The hospital statement said that the live heart of a 13-year-old boy, who died in an road accident, was retrieved in Aurangabad's MGM Hospital on Friday from where it left for Aurangabad Airport at 1:50 pm.
Representative Image
Thane: A live heart was transported from Aurangabad to Mumbai, a distance of 323.5 kilometres, in one
hour and thirty-four minutes and was successfully transplanted into a 4-year-old girl.
A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund,where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful and the girl, a resident of Jalna, was under observation.
The hospital statement said that the live heart of a 13-year-old boy, who died in an road accident, was retrieved in Aurangabad's MGM Hospital on Friday from where it left for Aurangabad Airport at 1:50 pm.
It reached the airport at 1:54pm covering the 4.8 kilometre distance in 4 minutes thanks to a green corridor set in place there, the hospital said.
A chartered flight brought the heart to Mumbai Airport at 3:05pm from where it was rushed, via a green corridor, to Fortis Hospital, 18 kilometres away, in 19 minutes.
"The heart reached Fortis at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved in Aurangabad. The distance covered stood at 323.5 kilometres," Fortis officials said.
