'Heart Was on Plate': Maha Court Sentences Man to Death for Killing Mother, Frying & Eating Her Organs

A 35-year-old labourer was sentenced to death by a local court in Kolhapur, Maharashtra on Sunday, for killing his mother and frying her organs before consuming them. Because of its diabolic nature, the judge ruled his offence was among the rarest of rare cases.

Additional Sessions Judge of Kolhapur Mahesh Krishnaji Jadhav sentenced Sunil Rama Kuchkoravi to be hanged by the neck until his death for the offence of murder, subject to confirmation by the Bombay High Court, the India Today said in a report.

The judge stated that the incident had shook society’s “collective conscience." Not only was there a murder, but it was also connected with “severe brutality and shamelessness," according to the court.

The judge further noted that there was no repentance or remorse in the accused’s behaviour following the act.

“The pain which she (the mother) had experienced cannot be explained in words. He has committed the offence in order to satisfy his lust for liquor. He forcibly eliminated the life of his helpless mother, which is the ultimate insult of motherhood," the court said.

In August 2017, Sunil Rama Kuchkoravi murdered his mother. A child in Kuchkoravi’s neighbourhood observed him standing near his mother’s dead body, which was covered in blood stains, shortly after the murder. People in the area phoned the cops after hearing the child’s screams.

When police inspector Bhausaheb Malgunde arrived at the scene for a preliminary examination, he discovered the body in a pool of blood with parts eviscerated outside. Malgunde noticed the mother’s heart on a platter, as well as a few other eviscerated organs on an oil tin.

Malgunde had to save Kuchkoravi from the enraged mob that had gathered outside the house.

Kuchkoravi was an alcoholic, according to the prosecution. His wife had des because he used to beat her up. He shared a home with his mother, who also provided him with food. But he was always at odds with her, demanding her pension to feed his alcoholism.

The judge pointed out that because there were no eyewitnesses to the crime, the prosecution’s case was built on speculation.

Prior to her death, Kuchkoravi and his mother were last seen together, and she was in his sole custody. Prior to the event, Kuchkoravi was also seen arguing. Weapons involved in the crime were also recovered at the location where only Kuchkoravi was present. Kuchkoravi’s garments had blood marks that matched his mother’s.

Advocate VD Lambhore of Kuchkoravi argued for intoxication as a defence, claiming that the accused was an alcoholic whose medical certificate was missing. Lambhore also claimed insanity on his behalf.

The judge noted that the accused had failed to prove his defence that he was inebriated at the time of the occurrence or that he was given alcohol without his knowledge.

The court also took into account Kuchkoravi’s actions before, during, and after the crime, concluding that the accused could not be granted a general exception of insanity.

The court took into account the mitigating considerations, such as the fact that Kuchkoravi had no prior convictions and that there was no evidence that alternative punishment would not serve the ends of justice or reform him.

However, the Court concluded that “if the balance sheet is drawn of mitigating and aggravating factors and maximum weightage is given to the only mitigating factors even then the aggravating factors far outweigh the balance". The Judge said Kuchkoravi had committed cold-blooded murder and awarded the death sentence to him.

