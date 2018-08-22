English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Heartbroken to See House Destroyed, 68-yr-old Hangs Self in Kochi
Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home on Wednesday. He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state on Tuesday.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Kochi: A 68-year-old man, whose house near here was damaged in the torrential rains that lashed the state since August 8, has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.
Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home on Wednesday, they said.
Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week.
He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state on Tuesday, police said.
Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp on Tuesday evening.
Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.
Also Watch
Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home on Wednesday, they said.
Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week.
He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state on Tuesday, police said.
Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp on Tuesday evening.
Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kizie Aur Manny Shoot Stalled After Sushant's 'Over-friendliness' Made Newbie Sanjana 'Uncomfortable'?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
- Soha Ali Khan Slams Photographers For Using Camera Flashes on Inaaya Kemmu; Watch Video
- Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...