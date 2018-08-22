GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Heartbroken to See House Destroyed, 68-yr-old Hangs Self in Kochi

Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home on Wednesday. He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Heartbroken to See House Destroyed, 68-yr-old Hangs Self in Kochi
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Kochi: A 68-year-old man, whose house near here was damaged in the torrential rains that lashed the state since August 8, has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home on Wednesday, they said.

Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week.

He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state on Tuesday, police said.

Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...