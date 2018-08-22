Heartbroken to See House Destroyed, 68-yr-old Hangs Self in Kochi

A 68-year-old man, whose house near here was damaged in the torrential rains that lashed the state since August 8, has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home on Wednesday, they said.Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week.He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state on Tuesday, police said.Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp on Tuesday evening.Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.