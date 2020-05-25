Heat Adds to Woes of Covid-19 Warriors as 6 Paramedics Faint After Donning Thick PPE Kits

The searing heat has added to the troubles of Covid-19 warriors with at least six paramedics posted at Bhopal’s state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal fainting after putting on PPE kits on Monday.

Sources in the hospital said several of the staffers and those engaged in sampling of patients in various areas were reporting discomfort due to the thick PPE kits recently sourced by the mega hospital, which is responsible for distributing PPE kits among staffers as well as those engaged in sampling.

One of the employees of the hospital told News 18 that those who fainted on Monday were staffers of different hospitals who were engaged in collecting samples of Covid-19 suspects from across the city and received protective kits from Hamidia which also has a separate Covid-19 unit.



“These workers reportedly took ill due to the new and thick PPE kits and we have also complained about these protective gears. Afterwards, the hospital withdrew these kits and offered fresh kits to the paramedical staff,” said a staff nurse.

Those who fell ill were given treatment and are stable now, she added.

Bhopal on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius, the highest for this season so far. As the heat intensifies, donning PPE kits is becoming tougher for the medical staff.

Bhopal’s total coronavirus cases surged to 1,307 on Monday, including 42 who died.