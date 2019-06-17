'Heat Curfew' Imposed in Gaya as Summer Kills 76 in Bihar; Govt Sets Timing for Outdoor Jobs, Schools Shut

New Delhi: The Bihar government on Monday imposed section 144 in Bihar's Gaya after nearly 40 were killed in the town and several hospitalised due to heatwave, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people in the area.

Bihar, home to almost 100 million people, has seen temperatures hovering around 45 degrees for several days. Authorities in Gaya which has borne the brunt of the heatwave imposed curfew-like restrictions to prohibit residents from going outdoors for non-essential work. The district magistrate also banned construction work and any outdoor programme between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

At least 76 people have died in three districts of Bihar, as a searing heatwave swept most parts of the state, prompting the government to order closure of academic activities in all schools till June 22. An official of the Bihar Education Project Council said the administration has ordered suspension of classes in all government and government-aided schools till June 22.

The Disaster Management Department said 33 people lost their lives in Aurangabad, 31 in Gaya and 12 in Nawada due to the heatwave. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Sunday announced Rs four lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those killed.

According to the MeT department here, the state capital had on June 15 recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the highest for June in 10 years. The weatherman has forecast heatwave conditions in Patna and Gaya for the next couple of days.

The daytime temperatures across large parts of the country have hovered above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the past 32 days, just one short of a record 33-day period in 1988.

Temperatures touched 50.3 degrees Celsius in the town of Churu in the northern desert state of Rajasthan recently, just below India's record of 51 degrees.