Heat Wave Likely to Grip Delhi by Weekend, Temperature to Keep Increasing

The city recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below normal, IMD said. The mercury is expected to touch the 41 degrees Celsius mark on Thursday.

  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
Hot and dry weather prevailed in the national capital on Wednesday and a heat wave is likely to grip the region in the next four-five days, weather experts said.

The city recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The mercury is expected to touch the 41 degrees Celsius mark on Thursday, it said.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said dry and hot winds will sweep across northwest India in the next four to five days.

There will be no pre-monsoon activity and the temperatures will keep on increasing, he said. A heat wave is expected to impact the national capital in the next three to four days.

He said a fresh western disturbance is approaching the region but it will not have any major effect on the plains.

In large areas, heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas, like the national capital, heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.


