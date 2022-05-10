Heat Wave to Return to North-West Indian Plains from Tuesday

Even as heat wave conditions were observed at some pockets of west Rajasthan and at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in north-west Indian plains, including Haryana and Delhi from Tuesday.

Highest maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius was reported from Bikaner in Rajasthan. Akola in Vidarbha recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over west Rajasthan till May 13 and heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Gujarat on May 10, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh till May 13, and south Haryana and south Punjab during May 10-13 and over Delhi during May 11-13.

“Heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over west Rajasthan, heat wave conditions in some parts over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Punjab, south Haryana, Delhi, east Rajasthan and Gujarat," the IMD bulletin said.

Similar heat wave/severe heat wave conditions would continue on May 11 and 12, it said.

Thanks to Western Disturbance earlier in the month, the NW Indian plains received a respite from the massive back-to-back heat waves since March and April. The current spell would continue till pre-monsoon showers.

