Heat Waves In India To Turn Fatal By 2041: Report

In India, the monsoon remains active in the month of July with rainfall in many parts of the country. However, this year Delhi and adjoining states are facing scorching heat with the national capital breaking records of highest temperature in a day. Now a report has claimed that the heat waves will become lethal in India by the year 2041. According to the report, the temperature of Delhi will reach 49.3 degrees Celsius, while in Chennai, 17,642 people will die due to the heat wave.

The report has come at a time when severe heat waves continue in Delhi which recently recorded a temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded temperature for the city this year so far. Delhi and adjoining states are expected to receive monsoon rain from July 7.

The Economist magazine releases a temperature report every year. In this report, the temperature is estimated keeping in mind the various changes on the earth throughout the year. Along with this, historical facts, current estimates and the science behind the heat waves are also taken into account in the report.

It has been indicated in the report that by the year 2041, South India will be the hottest. The effect of summer will be most visible in Chennai.

According to the report, there will be a heat wave in Chennai of such an enormous scale that people will start getting sick and the number of patients in hospitals will increase.

The temperature of Hyderabad has been increasing consistently for the last 26 years. In view of the rapidly increasing heat in the city, efforts are also being made to reduce it. In 2015, in Hyderabad and neighbouring areas 585 people died. After this incident, the government started efforts to stop the rising temperature here.

