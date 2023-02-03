CHANGE LANGUAGE
Heated Arguments Between SpiceJet Passengers, Staff Over Flight Delay at Delhi Airport
1-MIN READ

Heated Arguments Between SpiceJet Passengers, Staff Over Flight Delay at Delhi Airport

PTI

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 15:04 IST

New Delhi, India

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to an operational issue and has now departed. (File photo/IANS)



A passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) told PTI that the scheduled departure was at 7.20 am from Terminal 3 of the airport in Delhi.

Passengers of a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight and airline staff were involved in heated arguments at Delhi airport on Friday morning after the flight was delayed by more than two hours.



The flight finally departed at around 10.10 am.

At first, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay, the passenger said.

Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure, according to the passenger.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to an operational issue and has now departed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 03, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 15:04 IST
