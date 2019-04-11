LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Heats Waves Predicted as Temperature Soars to 40 Degree Celsius Today in Delhi

Under heatwave conditions, the maximum temperature is markedly above the normal, 5.1 degrees Celsius or more.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
A man helps an elderly woman to walk towards a polling booth to cast her vote near Ghaziabad. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: It was a warm Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Relative humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am, a MeT department official said.

The mercury is predicted to soar and touch 40 degrees Celsius mark, triggering heat wave, the official said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 20 degrees Celsius.
