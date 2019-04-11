English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heats Waves Predicted as Temperature Soars to 40 Degree Celsius Today in Delhi
Under heatwave conditions, the maximum temperature is markedly above the normal, 5.1 degrees Celsius or more.
A man helps an elderly woman to walk towards a polling booth to cast her vote near Ghaziabad. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: It was a warm Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 20 degrees Celsius.
