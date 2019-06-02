Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Heatstroke Claims One Life in Rajasthan as Churu Sizzles at 48.9 Degrees Celsius

The MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state in the next 48 hours.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Heatstroke Claims One Life in Rajasthan as Churu Sizzles at 48.9 Degrees Celsius
A fire-brigade vehicle waters a road as temperature rises in Churu, Rajasthan on Sunday. (PTI)
Jaipur: Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in Rajasthan where a farmer died of sunstroke on Sunday, as Churu remained the hottest place after recording a maximum of 48.9°C.

Hanuman Jat (45), a farmer, fainted in his farm at Necchwa in Sikar district. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

"The cause of the death was heatstroke," he said.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer in the state recorded a high of 48.6°C, 48.1°C, 47.8°C, 47.5°C and 47.2°C, respectively, the MeT department said.

Jodhpur, Jaipur and Ajmer registered maximum temperature of 46.4°C, 45.5°C and 45.2°C, respectively, it said.

The weatherman said severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in western Rajasthan.

The MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state in the next 48 hours.
