Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Heatstroke Kills Monkeys in MP Forest Range, Country Suffers in Searing Temperatures

Tigers have also been reported to be moving out of forest reserves into villages in search of water, causing alerts.

AFP

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Heatstroke Kills Monkeys in MP Forest Range, Country Suffers in Searing Temperatures
A man walks on the dried-up bed of Shivsagar Lake in Maharashtra's Satara on Friday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A troop of monkeys died from suspected heatstroke in India as scorching temperatures that have lasted more than a week take a mounting toll on humans and animals, media reports said on Saturday.

Vast swathes of the country have been sweltering in temperatures that have risen to over 50 degree Celsius in Rajasthan.

The monkeys died in Joshi Baba forest range in Madhya Pradesh state where the thermometer reached 46 degrees.

District forest officer PN Mishra said the primates were believed to have fought with a rival troop over access to a water source.

"This is rare and strange as herbivores don't indulge in such conflicts," Mishra was quoted as saying.

"We're probing all possibilities, including the possibility of conflict between groups of monkeys for water... which led to the death of 15 monkeys from a 30-35-strong group of monkeys living in the caves," Mishra said.

"Certain groups of monkeys which are large in number and dominate that particular part may have scared away the smaller group of monkeys from the water," Mishra said.

An autopsy said heatstroke likely caused the deaths.

Tigers have also been reported to be moving out of forest reserves into villages in search of water, causing alerts.

Temperatures touched 50.3 degree Celsius in the Rajasthan town of Churu last week, just shy of India's record of 51 degrees.

The heatwave has exposed falling water levels in underground reservoirs and there have been a number of human deaths reported.

In Jharkhand state, a man stabbed six others after he was stopped from filling extra water barrels at a public tank, media reported Saturday.

On Friday, a 33-year-old man died after a similar fight in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian peninsula has seen a drastic change in rainfall patterns over the past decade, marked by frequent droughts, floods and sudden storms.

In Uttar Pradesh, 26 people died after freak dust storms, rain and lightning hit the northern plains on Thursday, officials said.

Kerala in the south got some respite from heat Saturday after annual monsoon rains arrived, more than a week later than expected.

Farmers across South Asia depend rely on the four-month monsoon season due to a lack of alternative sources of irrigation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram