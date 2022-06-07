Good News for Delhi! Heatwave to Abate from June 11, Drizzle Likely, Says IMD

Delhi is likely to get some respite from the blistering heat as heatwave conditions are likely to abate from June 11. But, till such time, the temperature in the national capital will hover around 44 to 46 degrees Celsius, said senior scientist RK Jenamani of the India Meteorological Department told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Jenamani said heatwave conditions will continue in some isolated pockets till June 9. Thereafter, overcast skies and light rainfall is expected over northwest India and parts of central India. Western disturbances will bring about cloudy conditions and drizzle as heatwave conditions abate, the weather scientist added.

“Temperature in Delhi will remain 44 to 46 degrees Celsius. Heatwave at isolated places to continue till June 8 to 9. Cloudy conditions and drizzle expected on June 11 over northwest India and parts of central India due to western disturbance. Heatwave to abate from June 11,” Jenamani told ANI.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert and urged residents to stay inside as maximum temperature could touch 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi. It said heatwave conditions were likely to continue in isolated pockets over northwest, central and adjoining east India during the next three days.

On Monday, the Met had warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of northwest India till June 9, under the influence of dry and warm westerlies blowing from the direction of Pakistan. Temperatures had reached 44.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi, while Banda and Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh were the hottest places recording the highest maximum temperatures of 46.8 degrees and 46.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours, heatwave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi, as well as in isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Jharkhand.

Monsoon advances into Tamil Nadu

Jenamani said the southwest monsoon had advanced into some more parts of Tamil Nadu, and that heavy rainfall was expected in the northeast. The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Meghalaya, Kerala, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

“As far as monsoon is concerned, it has advanced into some more parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall expected in northeast India,” Jenamani said.

The weather department said an intense spell of rainfall was likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, as well as Sikkim during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon, which reached Kerala on May 29, has entered a weak phase and is expected to pick up pace and advance further.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.