Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Heatwave Intensifies, Chandrapur in Maharashtra Sizzles at 48 Degrees, Delhi at 43.1 Degrees Celsius

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha over the next 2-3 days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Heatwave Intensifies, Chandrapur in Maharashtra Sizzles at 48 Degrees, Delhi at 43.1 Degrees Celsius
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A blistering heatwave swept through several parts of the country, with the mercury touching the 48-degree mark in Maharashtra's Chandrapur town.

The national capital recorded the maximum temperature this month at 43.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Heatwave gripped parts of Rajasthan with mercury touching the season's highest at 47.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, four notches above average. Normal life was affected as heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern parts of the state.

The maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius and IT crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark in Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur city, mercury touched 46 degrees Celsius. In Chandrapur town in Vidharbha region, the maximum temperature was recorded at 48 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul sweltered at 46.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, as blistering heat swept Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday. Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala also recorded season's hottest day so far at 44.4 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees, 43 degrees and 42.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, too recorded season's hottest day so far at 42.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits.

Telangana continued to swelter with Adilabad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row.

Nalgonda and Hanamkonda recorded temperature at 45.8 degree Celsius each while Hyderabad recorded 41.8 degree Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, mercury rose a couple of notches and Una sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. The weather, which has been dry in the last 24 hours, is expected to remain the same.

The mercury showed an upward trend across the Jammu region on Wednesday with the city recording this season's highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above average.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the city roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha over the next 2-3 days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram