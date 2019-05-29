English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heatwave Intensifies, Chandrapur in Maharashtra Sizzles at 48 Degrees, Delhi at 43.1 Degrees Celsius
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha over the next 2-3 days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A blistering heatwave swept through several parts of the country, with the mercury touching the 48-degree mark in Maharashtra's Chandrapur town.
The national capital recorded the maximum temperature this month at 43.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
Heatwave gripped parts of Rajasthan with mercury touching the season's highest at 47.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, four notches above average. Normal life was affected as heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern parts of the state.
The maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius and IT crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark in Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer.
In Maharashtra's Nagpur city, mercury touched 46 degrees Celsius. In Chandrapur town in Vidharbha region, the maximum temperature was recorded at 48 degrees Celsius.
Narnaul sweltered at 46.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, as blistering heat swept Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday. Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala also recorded season's hottest day so far at 44.4 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees, 43 degrees and 42.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, too recorded season's hottest day so far at 42.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits.
Telangana continued to swelter with Adilabad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row.
Nalgonda and Hanamkonda recorded temperature at 45.8 degree Celsius each while Hyderabad recorded 41.8 degree Celsius.
In Himachal Pradesh, mercury rose a couple of notches and Una sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. The weather, which has been dry in the last 24 hours, is expected to remain the same.
The mercury showed an upward trend across the Jammu region on Wednesday with the city recording this season's highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above average.
The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the city roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies.
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha over the next 2-3 days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
The national capital recorded the maximum temperature this month at 43.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
Heatwave gripped parts of Rajasthan with mercury touching the season's highest at 47.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, four notches above average. Normal life was affected as heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern parts of the state.
The maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius and IT crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark in Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer.
In Maharashtra's Nagpur city, mercury touched 46 degrees Celsius. In Chandrapur town in Vidharbha region, the maximum temperature was recorded at 48 degrees Celsius.
Narnaul sweltered at 46.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, as blistering heat swept Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday. Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala also recorded season's hottest day so far at 44.4 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees, 43 degrees and 42.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, too recorded season's hottest day so far at 42.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits.
Telangana continued to swelter with Adilabad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row.
Nalgonda and Hanamkonda recorded temperature at 45.8 degree Celsius each while Hyderabad recorded 41.8 degree Celsius.
In Himachal Pradesh, mercury rose a couple of notches and Una sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. The weather, which has been dry in the last 24 hours, is expected to remain the same.
The mercury showed an upward trend across the Jammu region on Wednesday with the city recording this season's highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above average.
The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the city roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies.
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha over the next 2-3 days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- ICC World Cup 2019: Key Cricket Technologies Powering the Game
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results