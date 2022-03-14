Heatwave Warning for Mumbai, 5 Other Maharashtra Districts; Check Full IMD Forecast Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heatwave warning in six districts in Maharashtra till March 11, according to the latest bulletin. The warnings were issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The IMD issued an orange warning for heatwave in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Monday. “We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane,” IMD Mumbai head Dr Jayanta Sarkar told ANI.

Maharashtra | India Meteorological Department issues heatwave warning till 16th March in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts pic.twitter.com/diKBe4yA5E— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Its evening bulletin also noted, “Heat Wave conditions to Severe Heat Wave conditions very likely in some parts of Saurashtra-Kutch and in isolated pockets over Konkan on 14th & 15th and Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets on 16th March, 2022."

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad will continue to witness orange warning for heatwave while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts has been warned under yellow alert on March 15. The six districts have been placed under heat wave warning under yellow alert on March 16. Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will see normal conditions under green alert according to the bulletin issued by IMD.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius and severe heatwave when it is 47 degrees Celsius or above. The IMD issues colour-coded warnings depending on the intensity of any weather system in ascending order – green, yellow, orange and red.

