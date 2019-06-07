Heatwave Likely to Continue in North And Central India Next week: IMD
(Representative image)
New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in north and central India next week, the India Meteorological Department has said.
The meteorological department has predicted a "severe heatwave" in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra from Saturday till Tuesday.
"Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and south Uttar Pradesh on most of the days during (the next one) week," the IMD said.
There is a likelihood of similar temperature to continue, especially after the subdued rainfall over major parts of India.
It is likely that the severity of the heat over eastern India could also increase. Therefore, the heatwave zone could extend towards interior Odisha, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during this period, the weather department said.
The region in north India and central India have been witnessing intense heating, with the mercury soaring over 50 degrees in some places of Rajasthan.
Parts of south, east and northeast India are expected to get some relief from the blistering heat, with the onset of monsoon expected to take place over Kerala on Saturday.
