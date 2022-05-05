Heatwave to be Back After Brief Rain Relief, IMD Warns; Northwest, Central India May Sizzle from May 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a fresh spell of heatwave conditions will likely commence over Northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8. The predictions come a day after New Delhi reported some relief from the sweltering heat due to hailstorms and rains in parts of the city.

Officials at the IMD said while no heatwave is expected in the city till Sunday, another spell is likely from Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to commence over north Madhya Maharashtra on May 5, Rajasthan during May 7-9, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 8-9.

i) Fresh spell of Heat wave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from 07th May and over central India from 08th May, 2022:north Madhya Maharashtra on 05th MayRajasthan during 07th-09th May pic.twitter.com/xfF1h3RqiH— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 5, 2022

The weather office said the heatwave has abated in the past 2-3 days due to the presence of a western disturbance over Northwest India and the weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two days. “However, a fresh heatwave spell is likely to commence in Rajasthan. Isolated heatwave conditions are expected to start in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha especially. For Rajasthan, it will be for today and tomorrow (May 5 and May 6), and on May 7, it (heatwave) will spread into some other parts of northwest India and central India," IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by ANI.

The IMD has informed the Odisha government that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by Friday under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The system is very likely to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours and move in the north-westward direction.

“Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands on today and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 06th-08th May," the IMD bulletin read.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea in the next five days, into Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal in the next four days and into the West-central Bay of Bengal on May 8-9.

The IMD also said isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely to be reported over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and Odisha in the next five days. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, will also likely be seen over the region on May 5-6 as well over Northeast India.

In Southern India, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to be reported over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe region today.

Delhi

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while no heatwave is expected in the city till Sunday, another spell is likely from Monday. “There will be a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average. The maximum temperature settled two notches below the average at 37 degrees Celsius.

Feeble western disturbances and less-than-usual rains led Delhi to record its second-hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

(With inputs from agencies)

