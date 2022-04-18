Heatwave to Continue in Delhi, Rains Likely in North India, Respite for South: Here's IMD's Forecast For the Week

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has announced that heatwave spell is likely to continue over North Indian states including North West part of the country, Madhya Pradesh and other states till April 19.

IMD also mentioned that the rainfall intensity over South Peninsular India is likely to reduce from today. The met department also predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Arunachal in the next few days, Livemint reported.

Downpour in North east India

Heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh and over Assam-Meghalaya on April 19, 20 and 21, according to the IMD.

Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, and gusty winds is expected to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next couple of days.

Delhi to Witness Heatwave Conditions

Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season’s normal, the IMD said. “Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Relief to Gurugram

Gurugram residents will continue facing heat wave for the next couple of days with heatwave starting from April 13 and likely to continue till Tuesday. The weather conditions are likely to ease from Wednesday onwards.

A fresh western disturbance may impact the western Himalaya region from April 19 with a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday and Thursday.

North India to Witness Rains

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning on 18 April. Meanwhile states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will face similar conditions from April 19-21.

Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh will also receive widespread rainfall in the coming days, according to IMD.

South India

According to the IMD, Kerala-Mahe and Karnataka will face rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in the next five days. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also face scattered rainfall in the next 5 days.

