‘Heaven on Earth’: Railway Minister Asks Internet to Guess Station With Stunning Pics of Snow-Clad Railway Line

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared several pictures of a train passing through a snow-clad railway station surrounded by scenic mountains. The Minister turned the post into a quiz and asked his followers to guess the location.

Uploading the pictures of a train traversing through snow-capped mountains on his official Twitter handle, Vaishnaw asked, “Guess this station?”

He also offered a hint for his followers and added that the location is “heaven on Earth” and tagged the Ministry of Railways in his tweet, giving another indication that the station is located in India.

Guess this station⁉️Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023

The unusual post by the Railway Minister soon gained traction, with several users rushing to share their guesses.

Many users suggested that the place could be in Jammu and Kashmir, a destination popularly known as “heaven on earth." Entrepreneur Siddharth Bakaria also participated in the quiz and quipped the location is “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir."

Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir.— Siddharth Bakaria🇮🇳 (@SidBakaria) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, another user guessed that the location is Jomsom in Nepal. “Thank you India for helping us construct railways in remote regions of Nepal. It will help to boom Nepal’s tourism industry. Your help is duely remembered by all Nepalese," they wrote.

This is Jomsom in Nepal. Thank you India for helping us construct railways in remote regions of Nepal. It will help to boom Nepal’s tourism industry. Your help is duely remembered by all Nepalese. https://t.co/UHCwt4FM66— विवेकशील अभियान (@bibeksheelgroup) January 18, 2023

Since being shared a few hours ago, photos have amassed more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. They have raked more than 27 thousand likes along with a flurry of responses and retweets.

