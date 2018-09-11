English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heaviest Rain Pushes Mercury Up, Karnataka Braces for a Hot Ganesh Chathurthi
The Met department has blamed the recent heavy monsoon rains in Malnad and coastal Karnataka for the rising temperatures.
Representative image
Bengaluru: It is just the second week of September and the Ganesh Chathurthi festival season has begun. But it is unusually hot and already feels like the beginning of summer in state capital Bengaluru and many other parts of Karnataka.
The temperature, which normally hovers between 20° and 24° Celsius during this period has suddenly jumped to 26-30° Celsius, making the cool days and cooler nights hotter. Fans and air conditioners which are usually off during the season are already being put to use.
The Met department has blamed the recent heavy monsoon rains in Malnad and coastal Karnataka for the rising temperatures.
"Bengaluru has not experienced a dry September weather like this in decades. Since monsoon has sucked all moisture in the atmosphere, there has been no rain either in Bengaluru or other parts of the state. It is really a worrying thing," a senior scientist told leading Kannada newspaper Prajavani.
He added that if there is rain in a week, temperatures may go down.
Even the night temperature, which normally hovers between 18° Celsius to 22° Celsius, has gone up to 20- 28 degrees.
The monsoon, which is entering the withdrawal phase, has been erratic in 16 districts and 89 taluks of Karnataka. These areas have not received adequate rainfall, causing drought. At the same time, monsoon has been excess in Malnad and coastal Karnataka, leading to deaths and damage.
The state government is doing both flood relief and drought relief at the same time.
A delegation led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, asking for both flood and drought relief from the Centre.
According to the chief minister, the flood alone caused damage of more than Rs 8,000 crore and the state has demanded Rs 2000 crore assistance from the Centre.
The loss due to shortage of rain is still being assessed, he said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
