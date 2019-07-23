Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Heaviest Spells of Monsoon in Delhi, Heavy Rain Expected on July 25, 26

The Skymet Weather said it would be one of the heaviest spells of the monsoon season so far in Delhi. The expected rain will reduce the rain deficit in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Heaviest Spells of Monsoon in Delhi, Heavy Rain Expected on July 25, 26
A boy repairs his cycle as vehicles ply at a road during rains in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The national capital is in for heavy to very heavy showers on Thursday and Friday which will lead to a significant decrease in temperatures and humidity levels.

It would be one of the heaviest spells of the monsoon season so far in Delhi, Mahesh Palwat of Skymet Weather said.

Delhi has recorded 156.5 mm rains from July 1 to July 23, which is four per cent more than the 30-year average of 149.8 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 167.7 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 215.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of 22 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The city recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest in the monsoon season this year, on July 22.

"Monsoon is reviving in north India. On and off rains will continue in the Delhi-NCR region till Wednesday. The axis of the monsoon trough, which at present runs south of Delhi, will shift northwards leading to fairly widespread rain and thundershower Wednesday onward," Palawat said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely on July 25 and 26, which will reduce the rain deficit in the national capital, he said.

"The rain on Sunday and Monday was patchy. Now, we may witness rain not only in Delhi-NCR but also Haryana, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and up to North Madhya Pradesh," Palawat said.

The IMD in a statement said widespread rain or thundershowers will occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from July 24 to 27.

It has predicted one or two heavy spells on July 25 and 26.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 92 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy sky and moderate rain on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram