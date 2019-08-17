Heavily Armed Gang of Eight Burglars Posing as ED Officials Held in Mangaluru

Bengaluru: Eight suspected members of a burglary gang, which was allegedly planning to carry out a heist in Mangaluru have been arrested, police said Saturday.

The gang members who were moving around in a Sports Utility Vehicle displaying, were arrested Friday night.

"Based on the information, we tried to nab the gang of eight people. They were staying in a room in a hotel. They tried to run away from the scene. We surrounded them, picked them up and questioned for more details," Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha told reporters.

The kingpin of the gang identified as Sam Peter claimed that he was from Kerala but the preliminary investigation revealed that he was from West Bengal and Odisha, the official said.

It was found that five of the gang had travelled to Bengaluru posing as Enforcement Directorate Officials.

They also possessed two fire arms a revolver with eight live cartridges and another pistol resembling lock, an official release said.

"These people were planning to carry out a heist," it said.

A high security alert has been sounded across the state Following intelligence inputs from the Centre, police sources said.

All the important locations of the city with heavy footfall such as malls, restaurants, bus stands, railway stations, shopping complexes, government offices, government buildings, prime installations such as Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and High Court are under tight vigil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.