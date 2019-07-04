Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Heavy Downpour Raises Water Stock of 7 Reservoirs in Mumbai

As of Thursday morning, the total water stock in the lakes had risen to 12 per cent, said Ashok Tewadiya, chief engineer of the Hydraulic Engineering Department. The water stock stood at 5 per cent on June 27.

PTI

July 4, 2019
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: After the late onset of monsoon, the heavy downpour of the last fews days has led to considerable increase in water stock in seven reservoirs, which supply water to Mumbai, an official said Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the total water stock in the lakes had risen to 12 per cent, said Ashok Tewadiya, chief engineer of the Hydraulic Engineering Department.

The water stock stood at 5 per cent on June 27.

"Heavy downpour in the last couple of days in Mumbaas well as in catchment areas has resulted in decent water storage in the lakes. It was 11 per cent till Wednesday

morning and rose upto 12 per cent today," he told reporters.

Delayed rains had forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to draw on the reserve stock in the lakes from June 27.

Mumbai's water supply comes from seven reservoirs: Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna.

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water every day to the residents of Mumbai which still falls short of the actual demand of 4,200 million litres.

Another civic official said that another good spell of rain is expected in coming days, though people should use water sparingly.

"Even when we had only five per cent water left and were supplying the water from reserve stock, we had enough water to last till July end. Now our total water stock has gone upto 12 per cent which indicates we have enough water for another few months and we are hoping some really good spells of rainfall, at least in catchment areas," the official said.

"Using water judiciously is always welcomed....Even today we are appealing people to use water sparingly," he said.

The civic body has imposed a 10 per cent water cut for residential and 15 per cent cut for commercial and industrial premises since November last year after it found that the water stock may not suffice till July.

