1-min read

Heavy Firing Across LoC in Poonch After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

Authorities have shutdown all educational institutions within 5 km of the LoC and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
Image for representation.
Jammu: There was heavy firing on Thursday between Indian and Pakistan across the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Defence Ministry said.

"At around 6 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Krishna Ghati sector," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said here.

The Indian army retaliated effectively and strongly. Firing exchanges stopped around 7 a.m., he added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
