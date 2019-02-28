English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heavy Firing Across LoC in Poonch After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire
Authorities have shutdown all educational institutions within 5 km of the LoC and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jammu: There was heavy firing on Thursday between Indian and Pakistan across the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Defence Ministry said.
"At around 6 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Krishna Ghati sector," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said here.
The Indian army retaliated effectively and strongly. Firing exchanges stopped around 7 a.m., he added.
Authorities have shutdown all educational institutions within 5 km of the LoC and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts.
"At around 6 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Krishna Ghati sector," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said here.
The Indian army retaliated effectively and strongly. Firing exchanges stopped around 7 a.m., he added.
Authorities have shutdown all educational institutions within 5 km of the LoC and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Companies Tried to Profit Off the Air Strike and People Are Not Happy
- Is Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 Better Than Pakistan's F-16 Fighting Falcon Fighter Jet?
- Shilpa Shinde on Getting Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu: I Don't Care at All, Won't Take Legal Action
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results