Heavy Firing Between Indian-Pakistani Troopers on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector and Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Monday night, Tthe Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

IANS

March 19, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Representative image.
Jammu: Heavy firing exchanges took place between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said on Tuesday.

"The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector and Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Monday night," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told the media.

Firing exchanges in the Sunderbani sector started at 10.45 p.m., but stopped soon, Anand said.

"In Akhnoor, the Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms which continued till Tuesday morning. Our troops retaliated effectively," the spokesman added.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.​
