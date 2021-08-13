Heavy Jam on Delhi-Noida Border as Routes Changed Ahead of Independence Day

As Independence Day is approaching the security arrangements of Delhi NCR have been strengthened. Security personnel have been deployed everywhere. Also, vehicles coming and going from Noida to Delhi are being checked properly. Along with this ahead of the National program of August 15 a full-dress rehearsal was also conducted in Delhi on Friday. Hence roads were closed today and routes were changed. As a result there were heavy traffic jams in many areas, specifically near the border with Noida.

The situation is such that cars are crawling on the streets. People also got late in reaching their offices. It is being said that this jam happened due to a change in traffic route in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday. Also, there was a heavy jam on Noida – Greater Noida expressway. As per information, the cars coming from other states are being checked because of which there was a jam on Noida – Delhi border. The jam was there from Chilla border to Mahamaya flyover.

Along with this, the entry of heavy vehicles was stopped on Delhi – Noida border before Independence Day. Delhi police has released an advisory.

As per the advisory, the Red Fort area will remain completely closed from 4 to 10 in the morning on August 15. Along with this Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothiyan Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplande Road, Ring Road Rajghat, Outer Ring Road -IP Flyover will also remain closed for common people from 4 to 10 in the morning.

There will be stoppage on entry of luggage vehicles on Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from August 12 night to 11 am on August 13 and from August 14 night to August 15 morning.

The operation of busses too will be stopped during this period from Maharana Pratap ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Apart from these important routes, advisory related to special parking zones has also been released.

