Heavy Loses: Restaurant, Meat Stall Owners Shut Shop After Non-Veg Ban Near Bengaluru Aero Show Venue

Days after meat stalls and non-vegetarian hotels around Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area were shut in view of the Aero India Show, business owners are facing the brunt.

The Bengaluru civic body ordered the closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 30 till February 20 in view of the Aero India Show that will be conducted from February 13 to 17.

Due to the ban, shop owners in the 10-kilometer range claim they are paying a heavy price, incurring severe losses.

“We will incur losses of at least Rs 5 lakh for the 20 days that we are shut. We are paying Rs 30,000 rent per month and about Rs 20,000 to our employees,” a kebab shop owner near the air base told Moneycontrol.

Several such stories were reported around the area. A famous biryani joint in the area reportedly saw an 80% dip in sales since January 30. Similarly, a shop owner who sells rolls told Moneycontrol that he would lose around Rs 8000 a day due to the ban.

Restaurants aside, meat shop owners appear to be the worst hit. The order brings their daily livelihood to a grinding halt for the 20 odd days of the ban. While issuing the order, the BBMP had said any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937.

According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as non-veg food littered in public places attracts lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid-air mishaps.

A ban on the sale and consumption of non-veg around the time of the air show has been imposed for a few years now.

As per the Aero India website, a total of 731 exhibitors have registered — 633 Indian and 98 foreign — for the airshow that will begin on February 13.

(With PTI inputs)

