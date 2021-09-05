Heavy Police Deployment, Drone Surveillance Ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar Today

Ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, heavy security and surveillance measures have been taken by the state government. Thousands of farmers from across the country are expected to participate in the protest against the farm laws in Muzaffarnagar.

The local administration has beefed up security measures in the district and made elaborate arrangements for monitoring purposes. The administration has deployed eight companies of PAC with more than 1000 personnel, while another thousand policemen from Meerut and neighboring districts have also been roped in.

Apart from Muzaffarnagar, around 1000 policemen from Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli and Baghpat districts will be deployed on the highways and link roads leading to the venue on Sunday.

Special drones equipped with digital cameras will send live pictures from the event in real time to prevent any untoward incident during the Mahapanchayat. For security, CCTVs have been installed at all the intersections of Muzaffarnagar.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat, called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and supported by several organizations opposing the new agricultural laws of the Centre, will be organized at the Government Inter College Ground (GIC) in Muzaffarnagar. The organizers have claimed that this mahapanchayat will be the biggest ever meeting of farmers at one place where they will ‘Stategise to revive the West Bengal model to ensure the BJP’s defeat in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections.’

“The Narendra Modi government is not ready to listen to our complaints about those three harsh agricultural laws, which are the death knell for farmers and benefit only a select few capitalists. The time has come for the farmers to start the campaign to uproot the BJP from Muzaffarnagar, because it is from here that the BJP harvested its political crop and grabbed power by sowing the seeds of communalism at the Center and in the state.” Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh told reporters.

Apart from all the local khaps and farmers’ unions, all non-BJP parties have also extended their support to the mahapanchayat. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has claimed that it will make arrangements for the stay of at least 10,000 farmers in Muzaffarnagar from September 4 to 5.

Meerut Zone ADG Rajiv Sabharwal has said that special focus is being given on crowd management and traffic management. Separate parking arrangements have been made for tractor, bus and car. He said that surveillance will also be done through drones and CCTV. PAC and RAF will also be deployed in the Kisan Mahapanchayat going to be held at GIC Ground in Muzaffarnagar.

The ADG of Meerut zone said that the exit point has also been increased at the GIC ground where the Mahapanchayat is going to be held. Five Major Parking Grounds have been made for the Mahapanchayat. The ADG said that people are expected to come from nearby states and districts in the Mahapanchayat, therefore security is being tightened at every level. The organizers of the Mahapanchayat have also been contacted by the administration. Special arrangements have been made so that people do not face any problem in movement. The presence of gazetted officers has been ensured on every route.

