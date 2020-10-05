Heavy Police Force In Sirsa As Farmers' Bodies Plan To Gherao Haryana Deputy CM's Home

Sirsa: Security has been beefed up in the city in view of a protest call for Tuesday by farmers’ organisations against the new farm laws during which they plan to gherao Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s Sirsa home. Various routes leading to Chautala’s residence have been sealed but farmers are adamant to gherao his house, police sources said.

The deputy chief minister has defended the new farm laws as pro-farmers and accused the opposition of misleading them. The Dussehra Ground has been earmarked for the protest, a police official said, adding that additional forces have been deployed to ensure that the event passes off smoothly. Several ‘nakas’ have been set up in the city to ensure there is no traffic disruption, he said.

“Dushyant has betrayed farmers’ interests for his greed to stick to power,” alleged Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who reached here for the protest. Yadav, who is also a member of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, told reporters this was not expected of Chautala, whose great grandfather was considered as farmers’ ‘messiah’. Chautala is the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. “He is silent and has failed to raise his voice on the issue of new farm laws,” Yadav said, adding that the deputy chief minister should waste no time in resigning and stand up with the farmers.

“Farmers are coming to your residence on October 6 to ask you questions. I am also accompanying them,” Yadav said in a tweet. Chautala has said that he will not take another minute to step down the day farmers do not get MSP for their crops. Protests have erupted in many states, especially in Punjab and Haryana, against the legislations which were passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have alleged these are “anti-farmer measures” and will “destroy” the agriculture sector. The government has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

