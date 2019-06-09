Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain, Thunderstorm Leave One Dead, Three Injured in Maharashtra
Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police said.
Representational image. (Reuters)
Nashik: One person was killed and three others injured as thunderstorm and pre-monsoon rains hit parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.
Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police official said.
"A 70-year-old woman died when the tin roof of her house in Wadala locality here collapsed on Saturday during the rains coupled with a thunderstorm," an official at Indira Nagar police station said.
Three members of her family were also injured in the incident, he said.
Heavy pre-monsoon showers also lashed the district's Yeola town where some houses suffered damages, another police official said.
Onion storage shed in Niphad tehsil and a greenhouse in Manmad area were also destroyed following the heavy downpour, he added.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | We Have Found a New Way to Win: Starc
- India vs Australia: Australian Training Halted After Warner's Shot Hospitalises Net Bowler
- Ananya Panday Shuts Down Rumours of Lying About Admission at USC, Shares Pics of Certificates
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s