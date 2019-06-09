Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain, Thunderstorm Leave One Dead, Three Injured in Maharashtra

Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police said.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain, Thunderstorm Leave One Dead, Three Injured in Maharashtra
Representational image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Nashik: One person was killed and three others injured as thunderstorm and pre-monsoon rains hit parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police official said.

"A 70-year-old woman died when the tin roof of her house in Wadala locality here collapsed on Saturday during the rains coupled with a thunderstorm," an official at Indira Nagar police station said.

Three members of her family were also injured in the incident, he said.

Heavy pre-monsoon showers also lashed the district's Yeola town where some houses suffered damages, another police official said.

Onion storage shed in Niphad tehsil and a greenhouse in Manmad area were also destroyed following the heavy downpour, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram