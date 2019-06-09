Heavy Pre-monsoon Rain, Thunderstorm Leave One Dead, Three Injured in Maharashtra

Nashik: One person was killed and three others injured as thunderstorm and pre-monsoon rains hit parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police official said.

"A 70-year-old woman died when the tin roof of her house in Wadala locality here collapsed on Saturday during the rains coupled with a thunderstorm," an official at Indira Nagar police station said.

Three members of her family were also injured in the incident, he said.

Heavy pre-monsoon showers also lashed the district's Yeola town where some houses suffered damages, another police official said.

Onion storage shed in Niphad tehsil and a greenhouse in Manmad area were also destroyed following the heavy downpour, he added.